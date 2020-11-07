Weather Now: Record Warmth Today; More Warm Weather Expected for Sunday

We smashed a record today! The high temperature in Providence was 76, topping the 1938 record of 74. We may see more record warmth on Sunday.

This evening, we’ll have great weather to eat outside! You might just need a light jacket as temperatures are expected to be in the 50s with mainly clear skies.

Sunday will feature lots of sunshine through the morning and during the afternoon.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s. The record for Sunday, November 8th is 73 set in 1945.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

