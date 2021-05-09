Weather Now: Rain Arrives Tonight; A Little Cooler Monday

Happy Mother’s Day!! We had some really nice weather for all the moms today. In fact, today was 5 to 10° milder across the region.

Much milder inland today compared to yesterday! …and of course that warm May Sun makes all the difference. pic.twitter.com/WWUifpZ0ti — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) May 9, 2021

Changes arrive tonight, however, as we get a soaking rain.

Showers will be arriving, but likely not until after dark. Until then, clouds will be thickening up.

Expect widespread rain, especially after midnight. Some of that rain could fall a little more heavily at times.

Rainfall amounts will generally be between 0.50″ and 0.75″ across Southern New England. Rain continues into the early hours of the morning commute, then tapers off.

Monday afternoon will feature some peeks of sunshine, but maybe a lingering sprinkle, too.

Highs Monday will be cooler than today…in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

