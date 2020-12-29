Weather Now: Quite Cold Tonight; Staying Dry Through Wednesday.

Brrrrr….we’re in for a pretty cold night here in Southern New England. Temperatures this evening will be falling back through the 30s and 20s. Overnight lows will be down into the teens in Providence.

Skies will remain mainly clear through the night, but clouds will thicken late night…mainly some high clouds.

Expect mainly cloudy skies through Wednesday, but we’ll be staying dry.

Temperatures will start out really cold, but they won’t be so bad in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

We’ll stay dry through Wednesday evening, but we’ll be tracking those rain showers to our west.

They’ll arrive just after midnight and still be around first thing Thursday morning….mostly gone by noon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

