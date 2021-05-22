Weather Now: Quiet This Evening, Shower/Gusty Winds Develop Sunday

Gorgeous weather today! Sunday will be a little warmer, we could be looking at a period of strong wind gusts developing in the afternoon…BOATERS TAKE NOTE!

Tonight will be a good night for BBQ’ing, or outdoor dining at your favorite restaurant. Temperatures will be in the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is the slight chance of a shower, but it wouldn’t last long.

Clouds will persist for much of the evening.

By dawn, we should have some clearing, and Sunday will start out pretty nice!

A front will approach through the afternoon…ahead of it, in some westerly winds, temperatures should soar close to 90°!

Behind the front, winds will be picking up. Even before the front passes, winds will be gusting to 25mph at times.

Behind the front, gusts of 35-40mph are possible. Boaters, especially small craft, the time to be out on the water is Sunday morning. The afternoon winds could be potentially dangerous.

With the front, a few showers or an isolated thunderstorm is also possible; although not everyone sees one. You can track the wind and the showers yourself by downloading our Pinpoint Weather 12 app.

Even coastal areas should warm into the 80s on Sunday afternoon. Some inland spots could top 90 for the first time this year.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo