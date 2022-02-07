Weather Now: Quick Morning Flurries, Followed by Rain this Afternoon

Good Morning! We’re starting off our Monday with mainly dry skies with the exception of a few snowflakes/raindrops around during the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of our area through to 7 pm this evening. Rhode Island and SE Mass are not included, a few quick flurries could fall this morning but overall we’re expecting more of a rain event for our area, meanwhile, the chances for sleet and freezing rain are higher further north and west.

Temperatures this morning are in the low to mid-20s but later this afternoon we’ll finally get back up above freezing with highs topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Early this morning we’ll see a quick round of flurries and a wintry mix, which might cause some issues with your morning commute.

After that first round of showers, we’ll see a brief lull in the activity right around lunchtime before some more showers move onshore in the afternoon. Throughout the evening we’ll continue to see the rain intensify with the heaviest rain falling late this evening and overnight tonight.

Rain will continue overnight through to early Tuesday morning, but by about 10 am the rain will begin to clear out.

By Tuesday afternoon we’ll start to see the clouds clear out and we might start to see some more sunshine just before sunset.