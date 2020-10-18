Weather Now: Not as Cold Tonight

Temperatures won’t be as cold tonight, but it will be seasonably chilly under partly cloudy skies.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

Lows this morning were well into the 30s across the area with many areas reporting some frost on the pumpkin.

Overnight, we’ll have a blend of clouds and starts and that will translate into sunshine Monday morning.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

You’ll need a jacket as you step out the door Monday morning, but the afternoon will be pretty comfortable. Much like Sunday afternoon, we’ll have highs in the low to mid 60s.

Expect sunshine through the the day with dry conditions.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo