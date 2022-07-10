Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off the day with lots of sunshine and are looking forward to a lovely afternoon full of sun and quiet comfortable weather.

The afternoon will be equally as nice as yesterday with lots of sunshine and continued dry weather through to early Tuesday. Highs today will be in the low 80s once again with even lower dew points (in the 40s!!!….that’s fall-like air in July).

If you’re planning on heading out on the bay or ocean waters in the morning, the weather looks great with northeast winds 5-10kts and waves less than a foot in the bay.

Our stretch of cool quiet and dry weather comes to an end on Tuesday.

We’ll see a number of chances for rain showers both in the morning as well as in the late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves across our area. Later this week that front lingers just off the coast leading to some more unsettled weather through to the end of the workweek.

While widespread heavy rain isn’t expected hopefully the multiple rain chances can help to put a dent in our current drought conditions.