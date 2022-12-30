Happy Friday!

It’s a bit of a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s, but we’ll warm up quickly through the morning. By lunchtime, many locations will be in the 50s!

Most areas top out in the low to mid-50s! A great chance to have your Friday lunch outdoors! Hard to believe we’re saying that at the end of December.

Looking at the almanac for today you can see just how out of the ordinary these warm temps are. Usually, our daytime highs are topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WEEKEND

This weekend we will say goodbye to 2022 and welcome in 2023! While the temperatures will be comfortable we are tracking some substantial rain on the way.

We’re going to keep the 50-degree highs through the weekend with the chance for some rain showers beginning Saturday afternoon.

Ringing in the New Year, Saturday night into Sunday morning, we’ll be mild but rainy. Early Sunday morning some lingering showers can be expected but will quickly clear out.