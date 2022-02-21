Good morning. We have a beautiful Presidents Day lined up, with mostly sunny skies and noticeably milder temperatures. Highs will climb to the low 50s inland and mid 40s at the coast. Southwest winds 5-15 mph with some gusts to 25 mph this morning.

Hour by Hour: A look at the next hours conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

It stays dry tonight and seasonably mild for late February. Skies start clear but will give way to increasing clouds late at night. Lows cool to the low 30s.

Temperatures will be back into the 50s on Tuesday, but it comes with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers by the later afternoon and evening. Winds will be increasing, too, with east winds turning south at 10-15 mph.

Rain will turn widespread and heavy at times overnight, with temperatures holding in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rainfall of 1/2″ to 1″ possible, before the rain tapers off Wednesday morning. It will be windy, too, with south wind gusts over 40 mph at times.

Any lingering rain Wednesday morning will give way to clearing skies. Near record highs are possible inland as temperatures soar to 60-65. Coastal areas will se highs in the 50s.