Weather Now: Morning Showers Clear out; Nice Sunday Afternoon

Good Morning and Happy Sunday!

Late last night into very early this morning we saw some heavy rain across our region caused by low pressure that formed just to our south. Some light to moderate rain was still falling as of 5:30 this morning, but most of the heavy rain has pushed further off to the north and east.

Overall it’s a soggy start to the day but we’re expecting a great Sunday on the way.

Throughout the rest of this morning, activity will continue to march further off to the east. By about 8 am we’ll start to see some more sunshine across Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut, while some clouds and light rain will linger in southeastern Mass.

By this afternoon we’ll see all the clouds and showers clear out leading to a mild and sunshine-filled Sunday.

Overnight tonight we’ll see a quiet and comfortable evening with lows dropping down into the low 50s and mostly clear skies.

