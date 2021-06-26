Weather Now: Lots of Clouds Today…More Humid

Expect lots of clouds today with added humidity today. We’ll see some sunshine, especially inland, but not a whole bunch.

Highs today will be around 80, which is a little bit below average. South coastal communities will see cooler high temps…70-75….but it will be humid everywhere.

The humidity sticks around tonight and so will the clouds. We’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight with lows in the upper 60s. Fog and mist are possible once again overnight.

Sunday may start out with lots of clouds, but expect to see a little bit more in the way of sunshine.

It’ll still be quite humid with warmer temps on Sunday…highs in the mid 80s inland, 80 at the coast.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

