Happy Sunday!

We started off our day chilly and breezy with a mix of sun and clouds, unfortunately that sunshine will not be sticking around for long, as thick cloud coverage rolls in overhead.

During the afternoon we’ll begin to see more clouds develop and roll in overhead, leading to amostly cloudy second half of the day.

Our first chance of rain will be early this evening and overall it will look like just some quick sprinkles and very hit or miss. In and out relatively quickly.

The better chance for heavy rain and even some thunderstorm activity holds off until late tonight.

The Pats are back at home today! If you’re heading up to Foxboro it should be a nice day for some football! Kick-off at 1 pm will be mild with temps in the upper 60s and mostly cloudy skies. Hopefully, we’ll stay dry through to the end of the game, but we do have that small chance for a quick sprinkle towards the 4th quarter.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

We are now turning our attention to Tropical Storm Ian as it works its way past Jamaica and further towards the Gulf.

As of Sunday morning, Ian is churning just south of Jamaica, during the rest of the day today Ian will continue to strengthen and march northwest, reaching Hurricane strength by late tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Early this week Ian will take a turn to the north, new model guidance has Ian taking a more western track. This means that instead of passing directly over western Cuba it might stay out closer towards the water passing through the Yucatan Channel. Staying closer to the water could help to further strengthen Ian and could cause a more western landfall, more towards Tampa or the Panhandle of Florida.