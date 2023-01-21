Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our day with some roadways still wet from yesterday’s rain and snow. With temperatures falling below freezing …some slick spots are possible during the pre-dawn hours and just after sunrise.

Overall today will be partly cloudy, dry, and cool with highs in the 30s.

The daylight hours of Sunday look dry, too, with increasing clouds.

Sunday night will bring another round of precipitation, along with the potential for some stronger wind gusts. Right now, the storm track would favor mostly rain in southern New England.