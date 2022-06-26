Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off the day warm and muggy with temps in the 60s and lots of sunshine. We’ll keep the sunshine through the afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the 80s once again with continued humid conditions. It’ll be another great beach day!

Away from the coast, it will be feeling a bit more uncomfortable with the Heat Index feeling more like the low 90s later this afternoon.

We won’t be staying dry and warm for long though. Expect some changes on Monday as a cold front approaches. We’ll start off the day with a small window of time with some sunshine.

Throughout the late morning and early afternoon clouds will begin to build followed by rain showers, some briefly heavy, some thunderstorms, and strong wind gusts.

During the late evening showers will clear out and some quieter weather will settle in for the middle of the week.