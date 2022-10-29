We’ll have another pretty chilly night tonight, and just about all of Southern New England is under a Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory. Take in/cover any sensitive plants.

Temperatures tonight will quickly fall back through the 50s and 40s with overnight lows in the 30s….upper 30s in the city, low 30s in the countryside.

We’ll have clear skies tonight and Sunday morning. Sunday will be a beautiful day with seasonable temperatures in the afternoon.

After that chilly start, we’ll have highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

High clouds will arrive Sunday night and continue to thicken up Monday morning.

Monday evening should be mainly dry for the trick-or-treaters; although a sprinkle or two is possible.

It’ll be fairly mild! Temperatures will be falling back through the 60s and into the upper 50s through the evening.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo