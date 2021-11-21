Weather Now: Few Showers Today; Showers Tonight/Monday

Expect more in the way of clouds today with a few showers during the day, but still some splashes of sunshine. It’ll be a little milder today with highs in the mid 50s.

Notice in the graphic below, we aren’t looking at widespread showers through our Sunday; in fact, they should be rather spotty.

Tonight, more widespread showers begin to develop…especially after 8 PM.

Showers continue overnight into the Monday morning commute. There may be a few spotty downpours out there, too, but most of our showers should be light.

Showers may continue through the morning, but skies dry out in the afternoon with slow clearing.

Temps actually drop through the day Monday….from the 50s in the morning to the 40s in the afternoon. So kids at the bus stop will still to have the warm jackets in the morning, because they’ll need them in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

