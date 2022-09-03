Happy Saturday and happy Labor Day Weekend!

We started off the day cool with a fall-like feel in the air. Lows dropped down into the 50s but temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s by this afternoon. Overall today looks nice with mostly sunny skies, dry and comfortable.

This evening and overnight tonight will continue to be dry and pleasant followed by some lingering cloud coverage Sunday morning with lows in the low 60s.

We’ll be warmer and more humid tomorrow with a mix of clouds and sun…..a better part of the daylight hours looks dry.

However, an approaching cold front to our north will bring scattered showers and thunder near or just after sunset Sunday evening. The front will slow down and meander over us into Monday and the net result will be the risk of showers for Labor Day.

Tracking the Tropics

As of this 6 am Saturday morning we have two Active systems in the Atlantic, Danielle, and Earl. Danielle has been weakening and strengthening back and forth between a Category one Hurricane and a strong Tropical storm. Either way, she is expected to continue to track further north and east into the Atlantic and have no impact on our area.

On the other hand, we are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Earl. As of this morning, the storm is still slightly disorganized and sitting northeast of the Virgin Island.

Earl is expected to continue to march west, passing north of Puerto Rico before making a turn to the north early this week. Mid-week this week Earl will track further north before turning more to the east and heading out further into the Atlantic.