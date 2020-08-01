Weather Now: Dry This Evening; Watching the Tropics

After temperatures hit the low 90s this afternoon in the Providence area, we’ll see temps fall back through the 80s and 70s tonight….lows around 70 by dawn.

Expect dry skies tonight with some clouds arriving after midnight.

Sunday will start with a mix of clouds and sun….

….with partly to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Notice some showers and a t’storm to our west in the graphic below. We may see a couple of showers (maybe a rumble of thunder) during the afternoon and early evening.

Highs Sunday will be in the mid 80s with increasing humidity.

TROPICS

Isaias has weakend to a tropical storm with winds of 70mph (that’s a strong tropical storm).

The storm will move along the east coast of Florida the next two days, and will likely re-strengthen into a hurricane as it moves over the warm Gulf Stream waters. From there, a trip over the Carolinas is expected followed by a visit to New England on Tuesday. If Isaias were to follow the red line below, we’d see some strong winds (to 50mph), some rain (although most of the rain would be to our west) and a small storm surge. Tides are astronomically high Tuesday, so a small storm surge could produce some minor coastal flooding.

Be sure to stay tuned to further forecasts on Isaias.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo