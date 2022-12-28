Happy Wednesday!

We’re starting off our Wednesday with some clouds rolling in overhead and temps in the 20s. Throughout the day today, we’ll see a back and forth between clouds and sun along with some more seasonable highs.

It’s been a 4-day stretch of below-normal temperatures but today we will finally see highs right where they are supposed to be for this time of year. Highs will be topping out in the low 40s.

Temps will continue to rise late week as the jet stream becomes more north-south oriented, allowing warmer air to work up the eastern seaboard. Expect 50s Thursday – Sunday.

That warmer air will also bring with it some extra moisture which will lead to scattered showers Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon.