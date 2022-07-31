Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off out Sunday with lots of sunshine and beautiful clear skies! Overall it looks to be a beautiful day with highs back up into the mid-80s and dew points still in the 50s. We are going to see some additional cloud coverage begin to develop during the second half of the day but will be staying dry.

The extra clouds during the second half of the day will be due to some extra moisture moving into the area as our wind direction flips from the northwest to the southwest.

That change in wind direction will not only lead to some extra clouds to finish the weekend, but it will help to bring in some more humid conditions for the start of the new week.

Monday looks to be warmer and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Late in the evening, we are seeing a small chance for some quick sprinkles just along the coast as some low pressure moves towards the cape.

JULY RAINFALL SO FAR AT THE AIRPORT IN WARWICK RI

The lack of rain has helped to worsen our drought conditions. As of the latest update we are now seeing severe drought conditions throughout our area and well to the north of our region.

MEDIUM RANGE FORECAST: August 6th thru 12th

Overall the weather pattern for the next few weeks does not favor a lot of rain. While we will have chances for showers at times, widespread episodes of long-lasting rain are not expected. Meanwhile, our temperatures next few weeks will be running well above average, which includes a potential heatwave next week.