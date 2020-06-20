Weather Now: Dry Evening; Summery Father’s Day

It will officially be summer at 5:43PM EDT and it obviously feels like summer already. If you like the summery weather, we’ll have it through Father’s Day.

Tonight, temperatures will fall back through the 80s and 70s with dry conditions…great for any outdoor dining. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s. Some low clouds and coastal fog possible toward dawn.

Father’s Day starts out with some coastal fog, but the sun will quickly return through the morning.

Expect lots of sunshine with warm and humid conditions through the day…and we’ll stay dry!

Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s to around 80 at the coast.

Happy Father’s Day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

