Weather Now: Dry, Cooler Tonight; Nice Monday Ahead

Coming off a 4 day heat wave with tropical humidity in place, today was an A+ weather day!

Today is a Top 12 Weather Day for this summer! Perfect beach day, too! Sun is plentiful, humidity is low, air is warm, water is warm…. pic.twitter.com/aiGle22qe8 — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) August 15, 2021

Highs today were obviously much cooler than in recent days….upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight will be cooler with a blend of high clouds and stars. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Expect dry weather through the night and into Monday morning.

Monday may start out with some extra clouds around, but they should be thinning out.

We’ll call it partly to mostly sunny for your Monday. Expect a fair amount of sunshine at the beaches and on the bay. And we’re looking at comfortable weather inland, too.

Highs Monday will, once again, be in the upper 70s to lower 80s with continued low humidity.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo