Weather Now: Dry, Cool Tonight; Milder on Sunday

Beautiful weather today! And it will only get better on Sunday with milder temperatures.

Tonight, if you’re headed out for a bite to eat, dress warmly for any outdoor dining. Temperatures will be dropping through the 50s and 40s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s with mainly clear skies.

Sunday will feature mainly sunny skies with milder temps. Saturday’s highs were on 51, which is just about average for the date (tad warmer). On Sunday afternoon, we’ll have highs in the upper 50s to around 60!

Temps start chilly in the morning, and rise through the 40s and 50s by noon. Now, it will be a little cooler near the coast. A southeast wind will make it 5-10° cooler, but it will still be nice at the water’s edge with highs in the low 50s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo