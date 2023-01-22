Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our Sunday morning cloudy and cold but dry! That’ll be the story for most of the afternoon as well with stubborn clouds remaining camped out overhead and rain chances remaining low for most of the day.

This evening and overnight tonight? That’s a whole different story as we track some heavy widespread rain on the way.

For most of the day today, we’ll see gray skies with just a few breaks of sunshine peppered in.

Rain arrives later this evening/tonight and will continue into the overnight hours. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

Cold air will try to work in and flip rain over to snow and ice. The latest model guidance has been hinting at this occurring during the day on Monday. If this comes to fruition, light snow accumulations are possible, mostly of less than an inch.

Overall this looks to be mostly a rain event. Some spots could see close to an inch and a half of rain by Monday evening.

Monday night into Tuesday we’ll dry out and see some clearer conditions. We don’t see quiet weather stick around for very long though. We’ll hit repeat and see an almost identical system cruise across our area Wednesday into Thursday.