Weather Now: Dry and Seasonable for the Rest of the Weekend

Pretty quiet weather for the rest of the weekend…and actually for most of the next 7 days!
Tonight, temperatures will be falling back through the 30s this evening and into the 20 by late in the night with a blend of clouds and stars.
Sunday will be a pretty normal January day.
Expect sunshine in the morning with dry and cold conditions….
….with continued sunshine in the afternoon with a dry northwest wind.
Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the upper 30s to around 40…the average for the date is 37.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo