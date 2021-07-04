Weather Now: Drier Today, But a Few Showers Still Possible

Today will be a lot drier! However, there will still be a few showers moving through the area today…a washout is certainly not expected….don’t cancel any BBQ’s, but maybe put up some pop-up tents? We’ll likely get a little bit more in the way of sunshine today, too.

It’ll be hard to determine exactly where the showers will be through the day, but plan for a quick shower or two.

With the extra sunshine, we’ll get highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight, some lingering showers are possible through the evening and overnight. Any firework displays should be okay tonight, but bring a poncho/umbrella just in case.

The 5th of July, finally, looks much better! There’s only the slight chance of a passing shower…most of the day will be dry! Parades, BBQ’s, evening fireworks look okay.

Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

