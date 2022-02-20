Happy Sunday!

WEATHER ALERT: The snow showers are gone, but icy roads, sidewalks, and steps are possible into this morning. Please use extra caution.

Overnight temperatures plummeted into the teens with windchills in the single digits.

Throughout the day today, we’ll see lots of sunshine with a few extra clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be colder-than-normal, topping out in the mid-30s. Winds from the northwest turn into the southwest 5-15mph gusting upward of 20mph.

Looking forward to this week, it’ll be warmer than normal and we’ll start off the week with lots of sunshine, however, the sunshine won’t stick around forever.

Late Tuesday through to Wednesday morning some heavy rain will march across our region.