Happy Tuesday!

A noticeable drop in the humidity levels next 48 hours. Warm sunshine today, but not hot, with highs around 80-85 degrees. Warm dry weather will extend into Wednesday

Dew points that were in the mid-70s yesterday (very humid) will fall back into the 50s today making for a very comfortable day.

Overall we’re looking forward to a very pleasant and comfortable day with highs in the 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

If you’re thinking of heading towards the coast it will be a nice day to do so, but keep in mind we have a moderate risk for rip currents.

Our next best chance for rain looks to be later this week Thursday into Friday.