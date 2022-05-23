Happy Monday!

We’re starting off the day a bit on the cloudy side but later this afternoon we are looking forward to a sunny and cool afternoon.

A few lingering light showers will quickly clear out and then we’ll stay dry through the day with increasing amounts of sunshine.

Last night’s cold front is helping to really cool us down in comparison to the heat and humidity we saw this weekend. Dew points on Saturday and Sunday were up into the 60s but looking forward to this week drier air will settle in making it feel more comfortable.

Overall this afternoon it will be mild and sunny with highs in the 70s and clear skies.

Overnight tonight a few clouds will develop and roll in overhead but rain chances remain low and we are expected to stay dry through to the end of the workweek.