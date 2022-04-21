Happy Thursday!

We’re starting off our Thursday on a sunny but frosty note! Enjoy the morning sun because as we look forward to the second half of the day today we’ll be dealing with increasing cloud coverage.

Overnight last night a Frost Advisory was issued and will run through 7 am this morning.

Some extra moisture mixed with lows down into the 30s is what prompted that frost advisory. Once we see the sun pick up over the horizon temperatures will start to pick up quickly topping out back up near 60.

The warmest part of the day will be a bit earlier than normal today, right around lunchtime, as we see some dense clouds roll in overhead cutting off our supply of heat.

Clouds will stick around through the afternoon and into the evening. By about midnight tonight clouds will begin to push off to the east making way for some clear skies to start your Friday.

A mild and sunny start to your Friday will make way for a warm and sunny afternoon with clear skies and highs well into the 60s.