Weather Now: Clearing Tonight, Not Too Cold; Quiet Sunday

We had lots of clouds around today, but there was a little break on the horizon toward sunset.

The sky is just peachy….A little clearing on the western horizon just after sunset in Newport. pic.twitter.com/R0sqjNQjEu — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) December 4, 2021

Skies will clear tonight with low temperatures in the lower 30s…not too cold.

We’ll start the day Sunday with sunshine and those temperatures around freezing.

Our next weather maker will be taking shape in the middle of the country on Sunday, while we stay dry.

Snow and rain will stretch from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico as the system continues to organize in the afternoon. We’ll by quiet with a blend of cloud and sun with light winds and dry weather.

Highs Sunday will be in the mid 40s.

Clouds thicken in advance of that developing weather system t our west. Some showers may role into Southern New England early Monday, too.

They’ll be a break, then more showers are possible late day/evening as the cold front gets closer. It’ll be quite mild on Monday with highs in the low 60s! Strong wind gusts could also develop in the evening. Some southerly gusts to 50mph are possible Monday evening.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo