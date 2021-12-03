Weather Now: Chilly, Sunny and Windy Today; Quiet and Cool Weekend Ahead

TODAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and noticeably colder… Temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Northwest winds 15-20 mph with gusts 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, less wind and very cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s by dawn

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, looks mainly dry despite a small chance for an afternoon sprinkle/flurry. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Clear, dry and cold Saturday Night

SUNDAY: Sun to increasing clouds late day. Cool and dry. Highs in the mid 40s. A chance of rain showers after midnight