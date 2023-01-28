Happy Saturday!

Today looks nice, becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and milder. Afternoon highs 45° to nearly 50°. Cool dry tonight. Clouds increasing tomorrow, but still mild with highs around 50. Light rain showers arrive after sunset on Sunday.

A RIVER FLOOD WARNING continues for the Pawtuxet, Wood, Pawcatuck and Taunton Rivers due to minor flooding. Rivers have or are expected to fall below flood stage this weekend.

It’s going to be even milder for the final weekend of January. It will be a bit breezy this afternoon with southwest wind gusts 20-25 mph.

Clouds roll in for Sunday afternoon, with dry skies during the day. A few light rain showers are possible after sunset as a weak cold front pushes through New England.

Despite mild temperatures next few days, with highs being 10 degrees above average this afternoon, much colder air settles in by the middle of next week….in fact frigid by next Friday