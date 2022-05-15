Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off another day on a foggy note with visibility down to less than a quarter of a mile in some spots. Fog will linger a bit later this morning than it did yesterday, but once it does clear out we’ll be seeing some sun and a nice afternoon.

A Dense Fog Advisory runs through to 10 am this morning due to poor visibility. If you’re headed out the door early this morning give yourself some extra time as travel conditions might be poor in a number of spots.

Once the fog clears out we’ll be seeing a nice afternoon ahead.

Highs will still be above average, but cooler than yesterday, topping out in the mid-70s inland and the upper 60s along the coast.

Overnight tonight and into Monday morning more clouds and fog will develop leading to a gray and gloomy start to the week. During the afternoon we’ll see some more sunshine and most of the day will be dry and mild.

An approaching cold front will trigger some showers and even a few thunderstorms late in the evening tomorrow. Some of the storms that push through the region could be strong to severe, with some heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

Once the front clears our region we’ll be seeing a nice week ahead with some drier air settling over our area helping to make things feel less muggy.