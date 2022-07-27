Happy Wednesday!

We continue with the nice weather from Tuesday afternoon with a noticeable drop in the humidity continuing into today….A warm but dry day.

Humidity (dew points) will stay low and comfortable today but spike back up both Thursday and Friday, with it comes the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lower humidity and dry weather this weekend.

Showers will be spread out throughout the day Thursday starting as early as 9 am and lingering through to 8 pm. We won’t be seeing widespread heavy rain, but more in the way of spotty hit or miss rain, with some isolated downpours.

A VERY DRY JULY 2022

We’ve seen a very dry month so far with not even a half inch of rain at the airport in Warwick, nearly 2″ below average.

Moderate Drought Continues

The lack of rain is not helping to solve our current drought conditions.