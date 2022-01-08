Weather Now: A Sunny but Cold Saturday; Rain Late Sunday

Good Morning!

We’re starting off our Saturday on a frigid but sunny note, temperatures have dropped down into the teens with windchill temps in the single digits. Throughout the afternoon we’ll stay dry and sunny but cold with highs topping out in the upper 20s and low 30s.

We’re starting off the day with a bit of a breeze out there, which is helping to knock those wind chills down into the single digits. The good news is that the breeze will be tapering off later this afternoon so the second half of the day will be feeling slightly more comfortable.

Later this afternoon highs will be topping out in the upper 20s and low 30s with lots of sunshine and clear skies.

Late this evening, from 9 to 11 o’clock, a few spotty clouds will be starting to move into the region and we’ll see our coldest temperatures for the night.

As we continue through the evening temperatures will actually begin to climb again as we head towards dawn Sunday morning, so your Sunday morning temperatures will be close to if not warmer than your afternoon highs today.

Throughout the day Sunday, we’ll warm up into the upper 30s and low 40s. We’ll start the day dry and mostly sunny but clouds will be increasing throughout the afternoon followed by some rain during the late afternoon and into the evening.

As this system approaches our area it will bring some ice, sleet, and freezing rain to areas well to our west. But with temperatures just slightly elevated late Sunday we are expecting this to be a rain event. for our region.