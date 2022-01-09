Weather Now: A rainy End to the Weekend; A Blast of Cold Air to Start the Week

Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off the day on a slightly warmer note than yesterday morning, temps are in the upper 20s and low 30s but when the wind kicks up it feels like the low 20s and teens for a few spots. Later this afternoon clouds will steadily increase and temperatures will pick back up above normal topping out in the low to mid-40s thanks to a weak warm front this afternoon.

As temperatures pick up into the 40s, that will help to ensure that freezing rain and sleet pushing through New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and western Massachusettes will transition into rain by the time it reaches our area.

Rain will stick around through this evening and any rain on roadways or walkways will have the chance to freeze overnight into Monday morning as temperatures drop back down below freezing, so ice will continue to be a concern.

Monday will be significantly cooler with daytime highs in the upper 20s and low 30s, but that’s nothing compared to the cold air we are tracking for Tuesday.

Daytime highs on Tuesday will be topping out in the teens! Windchills Tuesday morning will be in the negatives.

