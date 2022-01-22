Weather Now: A Mix of Sun & Clouds, Cold Today; Slightly Milder By Sunday Afternoon

Happy Saturday!
Most of the area is starting off the day on a cold note with mostly clear skies and sunshine, with the exception of some snow showers out on the cape.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for east coastal Massachusetts from Plymouth to Cape Cod until 4 PM today. Some parts of eastern Plymouth county have already picked up more than 3″ of snow, and totals could range from 4-6″ in some communities by late this afternoon.
Today we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will still be running a bit below normal with highs topping out in the mid and upper 20s.
An off-shore storm is a total miss and will be moving further out into the Atlantic this afternoon. So while we will start off the day off with a bit of a breeze, conditions will settle down later this afternoon.
Throughout the day today, we’ll see clouds continue to develop and then clear out of the region, but we are expected to stay dry.
Our next weather feature will be a cold front moving through our region Sunday evening. It is expected to push through dry, so no showers are expected, but a cool down is going to happen Sunday night and into Monday afternoon.
