Weather Now: A Mild and Sunny Weekend; Rain Moves in Sunday night

Good Morning and Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our day once again on the chilly side as lows dropped back down into the 40s for the second night in a row.

If you’re not enjoying the cooler conditions you’ll love this afternoon as highs soar back up above average into the low to mid-70s.

A heads up to surfers and swimmers this weekend. The swells from distant Hurricane Sam will reach our shoreline this weekend, leading to the risk of dangerous rip currents and a 3-6 foot surf.

Watch for dangerous rip currents at area beaches due to distant Hurricane Sam

Overall we’re expecting a nice weekend ahead. This afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine with highs back up above normal in the low to mid-70s. Overnight into Sunday morning, we’ll see clear skies and a more mild start to your day with lows in the mid-50s.

The bulk of your Sunday will be very nice! Lots of suns and even warmer than Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, as we head into the late evening we’ll start to see conditions deteriorate. Clouds will start to push into the region.

After about 10 pm we’ll start to see some scattered showers develop and move through the area, followed by some heavier rain into early Monday morning.

Hopefully, the weather will cooperate for the Patriots game tomorrow night. The kick-off at 8:20 should still be dry but clouds will be increasing. By the 4th quarter, we could start to see some showers pop up leading to a soggy end to the game. Keep the rain gear handy!

