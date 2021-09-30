Weather Now: A Chilly Start Followed by a Cool Thursday Afternoon

Good Morning and Happy Thursday!

We’re starting off our Thursday morning a bit on the chilly side but some even cooler air will continue to settle in the next few days, with the ‘chilliest” air arriving Thursday night and into sunrise Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

AT THE BEACH: Dry but cool along the coast today with a mix of sun and clouds. The risk for rip currents remains low for this afternoon but later next week the risk will increase as Hurricane Sam moves north through the Atlantic.

A few quick showers moved through the area early this morning but as we head through the afternoon we’re expecting a mostly dry afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Later this evening and overnight tonight we’ll see clouds begin to clear out leading to a mostly clear and quiet evening. Those clear skies however will help to lead to a very chilly start to your Friday. Lows will drop down into the low to mid-40s.

The good news is this afternoon will actually be the coolest day that we’ve seen this week. Friday afternoon will actually be a bit warmer than today, and this weekend we’ll continue to warm up.