Weather Now: A Chilly Start Followed by a Cool Thursday Afternoon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good Morning and Happy Thursday!

We’re starting off our Thursday morning a bit on the chilly side but some even cooler air will continue to settle in the next few days, with the ‘chilliest” air arriving Thursday night and into sunrise Friday morning with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

AT THE BEACH: Dry but cool along the coast today with a mix of sun and clouds. The risk for rip currents remains low for this afternoon but later next week the risk will increase as Hurricane Sam moves north through the Atlantic.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

A few quick showers moved through the area early this morning but as we head through the afternoon we’re expecting a mostly dry afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Later this evening and overnight tonight we’ll see clouds begin to clear out leading to a mostly clear and quiet evening. Those clear skies however will help to lead to a very chilly start to your Friday. Lows will drop down into the low to mid-40s.

The good news is this afternoon will actually be the coolest day that we’ve seen this week. Friday afternoon will actually be a bit warmer than today, and this weekend we’ll continue to warm up.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM: Craig Sculos V.P. Bally's Twin River Resort Casino

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com