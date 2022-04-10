Happy Sunday!

We’re starting off our Sunday morning on a cooler note with plenty of sunshine. Looking forward to this afternoon we’ll see a breezy and pleasant afternoon with a small chance for some quick spotty showers.

Throughout the day today, we’ll see lots of sunshine with a few spotty clouds passing by overhead. Highs will be topping out in the mid to upper 50s, right where we’re supposed to be for this time of year.

Overall we’re expecting a quiet and comfortable end to the weekend but it will be a bit breezy. Winds will be consistently out of the northwest gusting upward of 20-30mph.

After a nice sunny start to the day, we’ll start to see some extra clouds roll in from the west later this afternoon.

Within those extra clouds a few quick showers might pop up but most of the area will end the weekend on a dry note.

Clouds and showers will clear out overnight making way for a nice sunny start to the new week. Overnight Monday into Tuesday a few showers will push through the region.