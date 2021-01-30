Weather Alert: Winter Storm Watch for Monday – Tuesday

A significant winter storm will impact our area beginning Monday morning and continuing into Tuesday. Many areas will see over 6″ of snow, but some locations will see less because of a change to sleet and rain. Strong winds and heavy, wet snow could lead to power outages!

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a good portion of our area, most of Rhode Island except for Newport County and Block Island as well as northern Bristol County, MA.

More on the storm below, but tonight will be another very cold night with lows in the single digits again.

Expect a cold start to our Sunday with sunshine, but the clouds will be thickening as we go through the day. Temperatures will reach the upper 20s in the afternoon. We’ll stay dry through Sunday night into early Monday morning.

MONDAY – TUESDAY STORM

We expect light snow to develop Monday morning…small accumulations are possible into the early afternoon.

From 3PM until 10PM is when we’ll see the heaviest of the precipitation, but it won’t be all snow.

A strong northeast wind will be developing Monday afternoon. In fact, some gusts to 40mph are possible in RI and SE MA Monday evening. Maybe 50+ on the islands?

Those winds will be bringing some milder air into Southern New England, so we’re expecting a transition to sleet and rain Monday afternoon and evening, especially over Southeast MA.

That rain/snow line may try to work its way into the Providence area Monday evening, which will cut down on the accumulations.

With all that said, here’s what we’re expecting right now…

6-10″ along and north and west of I-95 in Rhode Island

3-6″ south and east of I-95 where sleet/rain is also expected.

1-3″ on the Cape and Islands where sleet and rain is also expected

So the timeline breaks down like this.

Something else to consider is that this will be a heavy, wet snow for most, so power outages are possible. In addition, strong winds could cause some outages. Be prepared!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo