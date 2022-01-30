Weather Alert: Snowy and Icy Roads into Monday

WEATHER ALERT: If you spent any time driving around today, you probably noticed there are still a lot of snow-covered roads….on/off ramps and side streets, especially, remain pretty sloppy. Please use extra caution while driving or even walking. Any untreated surfaces could be icy.

List of snowfall reports from the January 29th Blizzard

Tonight, we’re looking at another frigid night, but with less wind.

We’ve got a fairly quiet stretch of weather for the next few days….

Temps in the morning on Monday will be in the single digits, but winds should be light.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 20s and lower 30s in the afternoon with no chance of rain and plenty of sunshine.

Expect sunshine through the afternoon. Sunset Monday is 4:59PM, so beginning Tuesday, sunsets will be in the 5 o’clock hour!!!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

