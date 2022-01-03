Weather Alert: Snow Showers moving through the area this Afternoon

Good Morning! We are tracking a winter storm for today. It’ll mostly miss Southern New England, but some light snow accumulations are possible this afternoon. The heaviest of the snow accumulations are expected to remain offshore.

This morning’s commute looks dry in our area as most of the precip should remain to our south thanks to dry air that parked over our area. That Dry air will eat away at a lot of the snow, especially for central and northern Rhode Island and inland Bristol County, MA, where they might not even see a few quick flurries. Meanwhile, closer to the coast they have a better chance at seeing a dusting.

Snow showers will begin to push onshore this afternoon, after about lunchtime, and continue through the evening commute. By about 5 pm this evening we’ll be seeing snow showers push the furthest north and inland as possible, so that will be the timing for a few quick flurries in Providence, Taunton, and Fall River.

We’re not expecting a large amount of snow…maybe a coating to 1″ south of Providence, but perhaps a bit more right along the immediate south shores of Rhode Island and Massachusetts (1-2″). On Block Island, the Cape, and Islands, 1-3″ of snow is possible although more is expected on Nantucket. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Late this evening snow showers will be clearing out and overnight tonight clouds will be rolling off to the east leaving behind clear skies.

Once clouds clear out temperatures will begin to plummet into the teens leading to a fridged start to your Tuesday.