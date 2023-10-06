Happy Friday everyone!

Clouds win out for this afternoon but a few peaks of sun can’t be ruled out! Temperatures near 70 degrees.

Generally, clouds will increase and thicken through this evening into tonight.

Shower chances increase for tonight, especially later on with more areas of fog developing.

Saturday will bring scattered showers and downpours but it doesn’t look to be a total washout.

In fact, some of the heaviest rainfall totals may fall to the west and east of Southern New England.

Tropical Storm Philippe will pass to the east of Southern New England on Saturday.

The storm tracks into the Gulf of Maine and brings heavy rain and gusty winds to Maine and parts of Atlantic Canada.

Generally “lighter” amounts are expected across southeastern New England, but notice how the heaviest rain isn’t too far away. Still plan for a wet day across the area on Saturday.

Cooler, drier, and windy for Sunday into Monday as our storm system pulls away.