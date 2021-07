Flash Flood Watch continues through the day today. At the minimum, street and poor drainage flooding is expected, but some river and stream flooding is expected.

Expect occasional showers and downpours with a rumble of thunder or two this morning and again this afternoon.

Don’t expect a steady rain all day….there will be many hours without a drop, but when it does rain, it will come down heavily.

The rains may continue this afternoon with some rumbles of thunder.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo