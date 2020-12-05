Weather Alert: Nor’easter Bringing Snow, Wind and Rain into the Evening

Multi-faceted storm will continue to impact Southern New England through the evening, but the precipitation should be winding down around 9PM in Rhode Island, a little later in Southeastern Massachusetts.

Winter Storm Warning continues for northwest Rhode Island (areas north and west of the Providence metro area) through the evening. This is where the heaviest of the snow will fall…at times at a rate of 1″/hour. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory continues….less snow, but travel issues are likely.

In addition, strong winds will cause scattered power outages across the area….in northwest RI, the combo of wind/snow could cause some outages. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings remain in effect.

As mentioned, the higher amounts of snow are expected inland…in the warning area. 4-8″ possible there, with lesser amounts farther south and east. Little to any accumulation is expected at the coast, but some flakes are possible.

Snow continues through early evening, creating difficult driving conditions (reduced visibility and snow-covered roads).

The accumulating snow should be winding down in Rhode Island around 9PM or so, later eastern Massachusetts. Most areas should be dry by midnight….but snow-covered roads and gusty winds will continue.

Sunday will be drier and less windy with sunshine.

Highs Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with gusty northwest winds.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo