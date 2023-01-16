TODAY (MLK DAY): Cloudy, blustery and cool with lingering light snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected during the day for RI, with up to 1″ possible in eastern MA.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25mph.

**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 7PM for eastern MA, including Plymouth and Cape Cod. Additional snowfall accumulations up to 1″ possible today, leading to slick spots on untreated roads.***

TONIGHT: Drier with gradual clearing from west to east. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. A chance of a few rain showers by late day or evening… mid 40s.