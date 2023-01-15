A strong area of low pressure will be passing well offshore through the rest of this holiday weekend. It’ll be far enough away that we’ll be spared significant amounts of precipitation, but close enough that we’ll get occasional snow and rain showers and strong wind gusts.

Light snow showers and flurries are possible throughout the rest of this morning….

…occasionally mixing with some rain showers and sleet Sunday afternoon.

It’ll be windy, too, with northeast and northerly wind gusts to 30-40mph…not strong enough to cause wind damage, but wind chills in the 20s are likely.

Any mix of rain/snow will turn back to occasional snow showers Sunday evening and night.

…and continue into Monday morning. Notice that the best chance for snow is over Southeastern Massachusetts.

It’s between Fall River and New Bedford where we could see 1 to 3″ of snow accumulation… mainly from Sunday night’s snow.