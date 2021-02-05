Weather Alert: Light Rain Today; Watching Sunday’s Storm Closely

Good morning! Our busy weather pattern continues…. We’ve got some rain on the way for today, a quick-moving storm Sunday, then more rain Tuesday.

Today, we’ll see some wet snow develop mid-morning, switching to a light rain and continuing into through the afternoon.

Showers should continue through much of the afternoon with total rain accumulations less than 1/4″. Any rain comes to an end early evening.

Highs today will be in the mid 40s with a southwest wind.

Once the showers clear early this evening, skies will clear and temperatures will drop below freezing. So, some icing is possible tonight (likely after midnight).

Saturday looks like the better of the two weekend days with sunshine; although it will be a little breezy. Highs in the low 40s.

A quick-moving storm arrives for Sunday…with snow developing in the morning and continuing into the afternoon. Some accumulations are possible, so stay tuned! Note, some mixing is possible near the south coast.

Here’s our first estimate of what we’re expecting as far as snowfall: 2-4″ Providence southward, 1-2″ north and west of the city. Of course, as with any storm, the accumulations are very track-dependent, so we encourage you to check back to further forecasts. Ahead of the storm, be sure to stay safe by checking out some of our Winter Weather tips. And of course download the Pinpoint Weather 12 app to track the storm in real-time.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo